The big picture: The global DRAM chip shortage continues to ripple through the PC supply chain, driving up component costs and complicating pricing plans for major OEMs. While memory prices have surged, most notebook makers have so far shielded customers from immediate price hikes thanks to preexisting supply contracts.

Acer and Asus executives confirmed this week that the impact of rising DRAM costs is becoming more pronounced in manufacturing budgets, and that retail price adjustments will be harder to avoid in the coming quarters.

For now, both companies have kept their official suggested retail prices unchanged. Some competitors, including Dell, are rumored to be preparing selective price increases on high-end and business-class models, although these moves have not yet been confirmed.

According to Acer Chairman and CEO Chen Junsheng, memory typically accounts for eight to 10 percent of a PC's bill of materials. From the third quarter through the middle of the fourth quarter this year, DRAM prices rose by 30 to 50 percent, resulting in a roughly two-three percent increase in overall system costs.

Chen noted that this impact has been manageable so far due to inventory buffers and long-term contracts, but cumulative pressure is expected to build as new orders are placed in early 2026. He also highlighted that PC makers have been pre-stocking components for upcoming quarters to lock in lower pricing.

That defensive strategy, Chen added, makes it harder to gauge demand or plan for subsequent pricing shifts. He expects the second quarter of next year to be particularly challenging, as companies contend with higher costs and unpredictable consumption trends.

Asus Co-CEO Hu Shubin echoed that assessment, calling price increases "an inevitable trend." He noted that brands will need to respond at their own pace and adjust configurations according to market conditions.

"Asus will adjust its product mix, specifications, and prices at the most appropriate time with a very flexible strategy, based on dynamic changes in the market and the combined situation of distribution channels and consumer demand," Hu said.

Executives from both companies characterized the current quarter's pricing stability as temporary. Since most long-term supply agreements renew on quarterly or multi-year cycles, memory-price inflation is expected to filter into consumer and commercial PC prices as those contracts reset, likely beginning in the second quarter and extending into the third quarter of 2026.

For now, Acer and Asus have completed most of their inventory replenishment for the year-end holidays using existing component supplies. Both brands have yet to announce any changes to their Free On Board (FOB) prices, which serve as reference points for distributors. Industry sources indicated that after January 2026, MSRP adjustments across the sector are expected to more clearly reflect higher input costs.

To contain expenses, manufacturers are rebalancing product specifications rather than implementing across-the-board price hikes. Entry-level notebook configurations are projected to remain at 8 GB of memory and 256 GB SSDs, even as margins tighten. In the mid-tier segment, OEMs are trimming specifications or charging more for memory and storage upgrades, while high-end systems are expected to absorb the earliest retail price shifts.

Both Chen and Hu agreed that upward pricing pressure in the memory market is unlikely to ease before mid-2026.