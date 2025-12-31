Editor's take: New York is following other US states and Australia in taking the controversial step of restricting social media usage for younger audiences. However, a polite pop-up warning about potential mental health risks is unlikely to have much effect on teens and their doomscrolling habits.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a state law aimed at imposing safety constraints on social media platforms. Known as legislation S4505/A5346, the law will require Meta and other major social media companies to display warning labels about potentially harmful features offered to users.

The Governor's office likens the new warning system to those already in use in other industries, such as tobacco, plastic packaging, high-sugar foods, alcohol, and even video games. These products can pose serious health risks, including cancer, birth defects (from alcohol), epilepsy, and more. Federal authorities have previously proposed tobacco-style warnings for social media.

Governor Hochul said that "keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office, and that includes protecting our kids from the potential harms of social media features that encourage excessive use. New Yorkers deserve transparency. With the amount of information that can be shared online, it is essential that we prioritize mental health and take the steps necessary to ensure that people are aware of any potential risks."

The law aims to address potential mental health risks associated with certain features offered by major social media platforms. These features are designed to prolong usage, keep younger users engaged, and expose them to potentially predatory behaviors or commercial offers.

While New York is not banning these features, the law requires platforms to display clear labels warning users about the risks. Local authorities can also bring legal actions against social media companies, seeking civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

The Governor's office cited a recent study on social media and youth mental health, which found that teenagers spending more than three hours per day on social networks face twice the risk of anxiety and depression. The study also noted that roughly half of teens feel social media negatively affects their body image, and those who use social media the most report the lowest overall mental health scores.

Concerns about social media's impact on mental health are attracting increasing scrutiny from state, federal, and international authorities. Australia has outright banned social media use for younger teens, while US states including California and Minnesota have enacted more restrictive laws. Just a few weeks ago, New York also filed lawsuits against Meta, Google, and other major social platforms over exploitative tactics targeting young users.