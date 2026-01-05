Something to look forward to: Nvidia is reportedly planning to add native Linux support to its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now. The update would allow Linux users to ditch unofficial workarounds, such as modified browsers and third-party applications currently used to stream games on non-Windows PCs.

Nvidia is also reportedly planning to add several new titles to the GeForce Now library. According to promotional documents seen by VideoCardz, the upcoming games include 007 First Light, Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and Active Matter. These additions would further expand the GeForce Now catalog, following the rollout of 14 new games added to the platform last week.

It remains unclear when Nvidia will make the announcement official. The report speculates that it could come during the weekly GeForce Now update on Thursday, January 8. Some observers also suggest that CEO Jensen Huang could reveal the news during his CES 2026 keynote, though that appears unlikely given the session's expected focus on Nvidia's AI hardware business.

Some Linux users are speculating that native GeForce Now support could provide a strong incentive for certain Windows 10 users to switch to Linux, particularly those who have avoided upgrading to Windows 11 due to privacy concerns or because their devices are not officially supported on the latest Windows version.

It remains to be seen whether official Linux support for GeForce Now will meaningfully increase the share of Linux gamers, which stood at just under 3.2 percent as of December 2025, according to Valve's latest Steam survey. Windows 11 remains the dominant platform with a 70 percent share among Steam users, while Windows 10 continues to hold around 26 percent, even after mainstream support ended in October 2025.

Although GeForce Now is not yet officially available on Linux PCs, one Linux-based device that supports the service is Valve's Steam Deck. To access GeForce Now on the handheld console, gamers must switch to desktop mode, download the official installer from Nvidia's website, run the setup file, and launch it from the Gaming Mode Library like any other non-Steam title.

Nvidia has rolled out several new features for GeForce Now in recent months. However, the addition that has upset many subscribers is the 100-hour monthly play cap, which takes effect this month. Initially introduced in 2024, the limit only applied to new subscribers. Starting January 1, 2026, all active users are now subject to the restriction.