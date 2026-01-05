Cutting corners: Microsoft's support clock is quietly reshaping the security landscape for millions of users. Even as Windows 10 continues to run on hundreds of millions of PCs, the company cut off standard security updates last year, with more products set to meet a similar fate soon. As Microsoft's update schedule rolls deeper into 2026, the looming end of support for Windows 11 SE and Office 2021 raises fresh questions about security, cost, and how long users can safely hold on to familiar software.

Microsoft's 2026 end-of-support documentation outlines a wide range of programs and Windows versions slated for retirement over the coming months. While these products will continue to function after support ends, users will no longer receive critical security updates.

Windows 11 24H2 is scheduled to reach end of life this October, one year after Windows 10 support ended.

Microsoft began automatically updating some devices to version 25H2 following its introduction last year, and that upgrade will soon become mandatory for users still on 24H2. The latest Windows 11 release introduces only minor changes.

The end of 24H2 support will also mark the end of Windows 11 SE, since it is the final Windows version compatible with the platform. Introduced in 2021 as Microsoft's response to ChromeOS, Windows 11 SE is a streamlined, cloud-focused operating system designed for low-cost education laptops.

The 23H2 releases of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, as well as Windows 11 Enterprise and Education, will also stop receiving updates in November. At the same time, multiple editions of Windows Server 2022 will transition from "Mainstream Support" to "Extended Support" on October 13, continuing to receive free security updates.

In addition, the five-year support window for the standalone version of Microsoft Office 2021 expires on October 13. Office LTSC 2021 for Windows and Mac will reach end of life on the same date.

To continue receiving new features and critical security updates without subscribing to Microsoft 365, users will need to upgrade to the standalone version of Office 2024. Although deep discounts are frequently available for Office 2021, and the productivity suite is currently available for as little as $35, its successor remains significantly more expensive and has seen few meaningful price cuts.

A lifetime license for Office 2024 typically costs $150 but is currently priced at $120. Microsoft Word 2024 adds support for ODF 1.4, new collaboration features, and Document Recovery. Excel 2024 introduces new array functions for managing complex data and formulas, while PowerPoint 2024 adds voice recording, ink annotations, closed captions, and other video-related features.

Microsoft will also end support for the following products in 2026: