Crystal ball: Intel recently announced plans to revitalize its gaming handheld portfolio with its next-generation Panther Lake processors. A new report claims that these upcoming chips will significantly outperform AMD's Z-series SoCs and deliver performance comparable to "Canis," the codename for the rumored PlayStation 6 handheld.

According to tipster Kepler_L2, Panther Lake chips will outperform AMD's Z-series processors, which currently dominate the handheld market, but will fall short of the Strix Halo APUs featuring Zen 5 CPUs and RDNA 3.5 graphics. However, those AMD chips are reportedly too powerful to meet the low TDP requirements of handheld devices.

Kepler added that Panther Lake-based handhelds will deliver performance similar to the rumored PlayStation 6 handheld. While the latter is said to operate at just 15W, Panther Lake devices would require roughly twice that power to achieve comparable performance. Online speculation suggests that a proprietary operating system and a chip optimized for running first-party Sony titles may be the main reasons behind the improved efficiency.

PTL handhelds might be a great ballpark estimate for how PS6 Handheld will perform/how PS5 games can be scaled down to very low TDP.



Z2E is too slow and Strix Halo is too fast, but PTL @ 30W should be very similar to Canis @ 15W – Kepler (@Kepler_L2) January 11, 2026

Intel's Core Ultra 3 Panther Lake SoCs are built on the company's 18A process node. The flagship Core Ultra X9 388H features a 16-core CPU comprising four Cougar Cove P-cores clocked at up to 5.1 GHz, eight Darkmont E-cores, and four low-power Darkmont LP E-cores.

On the graphics side, the SoC integrates a 12-core Xe3 Arc B390 iGPU with ray-tracing support, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz. It also includes an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS INT 8 peak compute performance, as well as an IPU 7.5 image processor. Supported connectivity options include 12 PCIe lanes, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 (R2), and Bluetooth Core 6.0. Power consumption is rated between 15W and 80W.

According to benchmarks published by Intel, the 388H is around 73 percent faster on average than AMD's Ryzen AI HX 370 Strix Point SoC. The company also claims that its new chips outperform AMD in ray tracing, frame generation, and other graphics workloads.

The rumored PlayStation 6 handheld is expected to be powered by an AMD APU featuring four Zen 6c CPU cores, two Zen 6 low-power cores, and a 16-CU RDNA 5 GPU. On the software side, it is said to support a large game library thanks to backward compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles.

Intel has not specified when the first wave of Panther Lake – based handhelds will reach the market, but rumors suggest initial devices could launch by mid-2026. The PS6 handheld, meanwhile, is speculated to be unveiled in late 2027 or early 2028.