In context: A new Chinese app is quietly climbing the charts on mobile app stores. Its premise is simple – and unsettling by design: users "check in" once a day to confirm they're still alive and well. The developers say the tool is meant to make life safer for people who live alone, tapping into a growing sense of isolation in modern life.

The app, called Demumu, was released by Moonscape Technologies in May 2025 and has since seen an unexpected surge in popularity. The name is a piece of Chinese wordplay that roughly translates to "Are You Dead?" – a blunt framing that reflects the app's core function. Moonscape positions Demumu as a lightweight safety companion for people living on their own.

Demumu requires no account creation or login. Users simply provide basic information for an emergency contact, such as a name and email address. Once set up, the app prompts users to tap a large green button each day to signal that they're safe. If a check-in is missed, Demumu automatically sends an alert to the designated contact.

The app targets a broad range of solo dwellers. "Whether you're a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or someone choosing a solitary lifestyle, Demumu serves as your safety companion," the app's description reads.

Not everyone is sold on the app's darkly catchy name, and Moonscape is reportedly considering a rebrand to strike a more reassuring tone. According to feedback cited by the BBC, Demumu has gained particular traction among Chinese users, both domestically and abroad. It has also begun trending in markets including the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Spain.

Demumu initially launched as a free download, but Moonscape has since introduced a modest installation fee – one that many users appear willing to pay. Among them is Wilson Hou, a 38-year-old living in Beijing for work, who says he worries about dying alone while separated from his family. He has configured the app to notify his mother if he fails to complete a daily check-in.

Moonscape's developers say Demumu was built with minimal investment, but the company now sees room to expand both its ambitions and its audience. Its next target is an app aimed at elderly users, a significant opportunity in China, where more than one-fifth of the population is already aged 60 or older.

In a world where living alone is increasingly common, Demumu's early success suggests that even the simplest digital rituals like tapping a button once a day can offer a measure of reassurance. Whether that's comforting or dystopian may depend on who's doing the checking in.