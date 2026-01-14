TL;DR: It's only been a week since Nvidia revealed DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution at CES 2026, but the latest version of its upscaling tech has already left its beta phase and is rolling out to all GeForce owners via the Nvidia App.

Nvidia made DLSS 4.5 available to those who enabled beta settings in the Nvidia App (download here) last week. In a post today, Team Green writes that the feature is now available to all users: just open the Nvidia App and let it auto-update.

To upgrade to DLSS 4.5, go to the graphics tab and DLSS Override - Model Preset for either global settings or individual games. From here, choose Recommended (the replacement for Latest), which sets Preset M to DLSS Performance mode, Preset L to DLSS Ultra Performance mode, and Preset K to the remaining modes. Nvidia reminded people that the biggest differences are in Performance and Ultra Performance modes.

Nvidia reiterated that DLSS 4.5 uses a second-generation transformer model that improves the image quality in supported games, having been trained on a significantly expanded, high-fidelity dataset. The new post includes quotes from the likes of Digital Foundry and Linus Tech Tips highlighting the difference in image quality compared to DLSS 4.

The extra computational requirements of DLSS 4.5 mean it comes with a performance penalty. Beta tests showed the impact was (usually) minimal – unless you're using an RTX 2000 or RTX 3000 series. The older-generation cards' lack of native, accelerated FP8 processing hardware means performance losses can exceed 20% compared to DLSS 4.

The post also notes that the current DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation is now supported in over 250 games and apps.

Nvidia showed off the new DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation with 6X mode at CES. In addition to increasing MFG from the previous maximum of 4x to 6x, or 5 generated frames for every one native frame, it has a dynamic mode. As the name suggests, this automatically adjusts the number of frames being generated in a game instead of sticking to a fixed multiplier. Nvidia says this means the new mode will only generate the extra frames you need to hit a target, such as your display's maximum refresh rate.

Dynamic MFG with 6x mode isn't launching until this spring, and, as is the case with the original version, it will be an RTX 5000-series exclusive when it arrives. We'll be taking an in-depth look at the feature when it does.