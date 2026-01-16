In a nutshell: Much like its competitor Nvidia, AMD primarily focused its CES 2026 presentation on enterprise AI applications. Although the technology is mostly associated with servers, the company made several announcements regarding AI for end-user devices. AMD GPU users can access one of the company's new tools starting next week.

AMD has confirmed that the next version of its Adrenalin software, set to arrive on January 21, will introduce new features to streamline the installation of local generative AI development tools. The announcement follows a multi-front AI development push that the company teased at CES last week.

Team Red has not specified what the "AI bundle" includes, but the optional unified installer consolidates multiple tools for running local AI models. It will enable users to access image generators, local large language models, and other AI development software more easily. Additionally, PyTorch support on Windows has been expanded.

Coming January 21st: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ AI Bundle



AI Made Simple.



AI Bundle is a streamlined installer that equips your AMD-powered system with the essential tools for AI development and creative workflows. – AMD Radeon (@AMDRadeon) January 14, 2026

The AI bundle is likely designed to leverage the machine learning capabilities of the integrated GPUs and NPUs in AMD's recent Ryzen AI processors. The company expanded the Ryzen AI lineup at CES by introducing the Ryzen AI 400 series.

Laptops featuring the new APU lineup, a refresh of Zen 5 CPUs and RDNA 3.5 iGPUs, will be available from multiple manufacturers sometime this quarter, with desktops set to arrive in the second quarter of 2026. The seven-chip lineup's flagship is the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen AI 9 HX 475, which features 16 GPU compute units, a 5.2 GHz boost clock, 36 MB of cache, and up to 60 TOPs of AI compute.

AMD also announced a major update to its ROCm software, which supports AI workloads through Ryzen AI processors. ROCm version 7.2 now supports installations through ComfyUI, enhances compatibility with Windows and Linux, and streamlines access to new PyTorch builds on Windows.

Additionally, AMD introduced Ryzen AI Halo, a workstation mini PC that employs Ryzen AI Max+ processors to run up to 200 billion parameter models without relying on cloud servers. Featuring up to 128 GB of unified memory, up to 60 Teraflops of RDNA 3.5 GPU performance, and support for Windows or Linux, the hardware platform resembles Nvidia's DGX Spark.

Despite growing negativity surrounding generative AI, AMD CEO Lisa Su remains bullish on the technology. At CES, she dismissed speculation that the industry has formed a dangerous bubble, predicting that consumers will rapidly adopt AI very soon.