In a nutshell: Lego's next Zelda-themed offering is now available for pre-order. The set is based on the fan-favorite Nintendo 64 game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and depicts the final battle between the hero Link and an oversized Ganon.

Officially titled The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle, the model (77093) features 1,003 pieces as well as minifigures of Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf. The setting is Ganon's ruined castle, where you'll find three hidden Recovery Hearts and other elements from the game such as the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword, a pair of fabric capes, two swords for Ganon, and the fairy Navi. There's even a button to press that raises Ganondorf from the ruins, and a Megaton Hammer tucked away in the tower.

Lego describes it as a premium set designed for adults, but it's also likely to appeal to anyone who loves Zelda or nostalgic video games. The set measures over 6.5 inches high, 11 inches wide, and seven inches deep.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launched in November 1998 on the Nintendo 64, and was a hit from the start. It was the best-selling video game of the year in the US, and went on to become the fourth best-selling title on the N64 behind Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and GoldenEye 007, in that order.

This is the second major Zelda release from Lego. The first, the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1, arrived in 2024 and could be built either as the character from Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. That kit included over 2,500 pieces and was priced at $299.99.

In 2022, a Zelda superfan recreated the full map of Hyrule from the original Legend of Zelda game using 25,000 Lego bricks. The completed map measured 86 inches wide by 30 inches tall, and was a true masterpiece.

The Lego Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle is up for pre-order now, and will set buyers back $129.99. Look for it to ship on March 1, 2026.