In brief: Inspired by the game he loved and looking to cover an empty wall in his home, Ian Roosma decided to recreate the iconic Hyrule game map using Lego blocks. The 3D map features varying terrain, adding to the complexity of the build. For example, bodies of water sit lower than mountains and trees. The completed map measures 86 inches wide by 30 inches tall and is comprised of 25,000 Lego bricks.

The Legend of Zelda holds a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers. For many, including Roosma, it served as their introduction to open-world gaming. “The developer just drops the player off somewhere and you decide where you want to go and what you want to do, it’s the best type of game,” Roosma told Kotaku.

Parts for the build were sourced from BrickLink, a third-party marketplace to buy and sell Lego bricks.

Everything is exactly where you’d expect to find it, including enemies, dungeons and hidden locations. About the only things missing are the dungeon maps themselves, which would make a neat addition should Roosma ever decide to add to the project.

Nintendo has partnered with Lego on several officially licensed sets to date including the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario-themed playsets. There's even a Sonic the Hedgehog set based on the Green Hill Zone that launched earlier this month, but so far, no Zelda set.

