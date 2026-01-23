What just happened? The race to build the next generation of orbital infrastructure gained a surprising new entrant this week when Blue Origin unveiled plans for TeraWave, a satellite megaconstellation aimed squarely at the data demands of enterprise and government networks rather than the consumer market.

In an announcement that caught even seasoned industry watchers off guard, Blue Origin said TeraWave will deliver aggregate global throughput of up to 6 terabits per second, using a hybrid network of 5,408 optically interconnected satellites distributed between low and medium Earth orbits.

It represents a significant escalation of Blue Origin's ambitions beyond launch services and spacecraft development, and into the domain of high-capacity communications once dominated by terrestrial fiber and established space operators.

While most low-Earth orbit constellations rely exclusively on radio frequencies, TeraWave divides its architecture by altitude and function. Satellites in low Earth orbit will handle up to 144 gigabits per second each through radio links, providing low-latency coverage and redundancy.

Higher-orbit nodes will use optical interlinks to enable far greater data rates and global routing capacity. According to Blue Origin chief executive Dave Limp, the design approach is meant to ensure reliability and resilience for real-time operations and massive data movement, while offering backup connectivity when terrestrial systems fail.

Unlike SpaceX's Starlink or emerging direct-to-device systems, TeraWave is not designed for consumers. Blue Origin instead intends to sell connectivity to enterprises, data centers, and government customers, targeting users with critical uptime requirements.

The focus aligns with industry trends as artificial intelligence workloads and distributed computing increasingly depend on low-latency, high-bandwidth intercontinental links – the same class of demand now fueling interest in orbital data centers.

That strategy quietly overlaps with the activities of another Bezos-backed space project: Amazon's own satellite network, Amazon Leo. Authorized to operate 3,236 low-Earth-orbit satellites, Amazon Leo aims to serve mass-market connectivity needs, essentially competing with Starlink.

Sources told Ars Technica that Blue Origin has begun preliminary work on orbital data centers, hinting that TeraWave could act as a communications backbone for future in-space compute nodes.

The company said that satellite deployment is planned for late 2027, a timeline that depends heavily on the performance of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket. The vehicle has flown twice to date, successfully recovering its first stage on its most recent mission in November.

Even so, Blue Origin's launch manifest is packed, with dozens of launches already reserved for Amazon Leo. Delays in New Glenn development have already forced Amazon to book launches with SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Industry analysts note that Blue Origin's expanding list of programs may stretch the company's bandwidth. The aerospace firm is currently advancing two lunar landers, a commercial space station, a Mars mission, the Blue Ring transfer vehicle, and the New Shepard crew capsule – each in parallel development. TeraWave adds a demanding and capital-intensive undertaking to that lineup.

The constellation is being developed under Blue Origin's new Emerging Systems division, an engineering-led group headed by Lindo St. Angel, a veteran electrical engineer who spent more than 15 years at Amazon before joining Blue Origin in November.