WTF?! Not for the first time, someone has proven that you can still find hardware bargains in thrift stores. On this occasion, a Redditor discovered an AMD RX 5700 XT, which can sell for over $500, for just $4.99 at their local Goodwill – and all it needed was a bit of work on the cooler.

Reddit user u/12kdaysinthefire writes that the $5 Asrock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 5700 XT they discovered was still in its original retail box at the Goodwill store.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT originally launched in July 2019 with an MSRP of $400. Some models are still going for over $500, so to find one that's 1% of that amount is a spectacular discovery.

It's likely that the price reflected the state of the card. The previous owner had done some modifications, including replacing the pads and thermal paste with copper blocks.

The buyer gave the Radeon some TLC: adding new thermal pads salvaged from an old card, applying fresh thermal paste, and reassembling and cleaning the cooler. Afterward, the X 5700 XT worked without a hitch.

In this era of eBay and online marketplaces for used goods, stumbling upon a bargain in a thrift store is becoming increasingly rare, but it does still happen.

In June 2025, another Goodwill shopper bought a PC from a store for just $30. It turned out to contain an MSI RTX 3080 Ti, the Founders Edition of which had a $1,199 MSRP when it launched in June 2021. The system was also packing a Ryzen 7 3800X.

An arguably even better find happened last month. A Redditor paid $600 for a PC from a pawn shop that had a Zotac 4070 Ti Super inside.

That card alone usually goes for around $800 on second-hand markets, but the price looks even better when you consider the PC also had a Core i9-14900KS and 64 GB (32GB x 2) of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6000 inside. At the time, that RAM was going for almost $700 on retail sites. With the memory crisis showing no signs of abating, it's even more expensive today.