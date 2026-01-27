What just happened? France's public sector is preparing for a digital shake-up as the government phases out US-made video-conferencing platforms, replacing them with a state-built system designed to keep data inside Europe's borders. The move, announced by David Amiel, France's delegated minister for the civil service and state reform, reflects a growing European push toward what Brussels calls "technological sovereignty."

The new system, called Visio, is the product of a government-backed development program meant to ensure security and confidentiality in official communications. After a successful pilot last year, it is now being extended to about 200,000 civil servants across multiple departments.

Officials estimate that dropping foreign software licenses will save roughly €1 million ($1.19 million) per year for every 100,000 users, partly by reducing dependence on recurring commercial licensing costs with companies like Zoom and Microsoft.

Behind the rollout lies more than cost-cutting – it is about control. France's effort coincides with mounting political support across Europe for reducing reliance on American infrastructure that underpins much of the region's digital operations. Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution urging member states to narrow their dependence on non-EU suppliers for technologies ranging from semiconductors to artificial intelligence and cloud hosting.

That reliance remains deep. More than 80 percent of Europe's digital infrastructure and software originates outside the European Union, with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud commanding nearly 70 percent of the region's cloud market.

Lawmakers warn this creates both strategic and legal exposure, citing the US CLOUD Act, which allows American authorities to access data stored by US-based companies even when the servers are located abroad. The law, they say, means that European governments' most sensitive data could still fall within US jurisdiction.

The French government's local alternative, though modest compared with Microsoft's scale, is being positioned as a blueprint for European self-reliance. Amiel described Visio as a "sovereign tool" designed to protect public communications from foreign oversight.

Politicians pushing for digital independence have framed the issue as an urgent security challenge. "If we do not act now to reduce Europe's technological dependence on foreign actors, we run the risk of becoming a digital colony," said Michal Kobosko, a member of the European Parliament's Renew Europe group.

For France, that warning has become policy. As Visio takes root across government agencies, the project signals a test of whether Europe's ambition for digital sovereignty can extend beyond resolutions and rhetoric to tangible, working technology – built, operated, and stored within its own borders.