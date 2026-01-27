Looking ahead: A team of battery researchers may have discovered a low-cost way to extend lithium-ion battery life without redesigning existing cells. Using a technique inspired by organic chemistry, the group reports that they can form a stable protective layer on the battery's cathode – a feat that has long eluded scientists due to the high-energy conditions at that electrode.

The work, led by Chunsheng Wang at the University of Maryland, offers a relatively simple way to make lithium-ion batteries more durable using standard materials and manufacturing methods already familiar to manufacturers.

Every lithium-ion battery shares the same basic framework: a negative anode and a positive cathode, separated by a porous film and immersed in an electrolyte. During charge and discharge, lithium ions shuttle through this liquid medium between the electrodes. Over time, the electrolyte decomposes, leaving behind thin, nanometer-scale films that protect the electrodes and stabilize the battery's operation.

The anode naturally develops this stable interface – known as the solid-electrolyte interphase – as the electrolyte breaks down. The cathode, however, exists in a far more oxidative environment. Conventional electrolytes tend to degrade too quickly under these conditions, making it difficult for a similar protective film to form.

Wang's team tackled the problem by rethinking how the electrolyte itself decomposes. Using a reaction commonly employed in organic chemistry, the researchers made the electrolyte more receptive to electron transfer. This subtle adjustment allows the electrolyte to break down in a controlled manner, guiding it to form a uniform, stable coating on the cathode surface.

The resulting interface is not a one-size-fits-all solution. The team discovered they can tailor the cathode layer's composition to control how effectively it shields the electrode. A thicker, more protective layer improves stability and lifespan, while a thinner one allows faster ion movement, trading longevity for higher power and energy density.

This tunability opens the door to optimizing batteries for specific applications, from long-lasting grid storage systems to high-power electric vehicle cells.

"If one can ensure the formation of the cathode-electrolyte layer, this will be a step forward in ensuring longer cycling of the battery," Michel Armand of CIC energiGUNE, a research center in Spain specializing in energy storage technologies, told New Scientist. Because the method relies on established chemical procedures, Armand notes, it should be compatible with existing battery manufacturing processes and maintain safety standards.

The new chemistry is still in the early testing stages, so researchers have yet to determine exactly how much it can extend a battery's lifespan. But the approach looks promising precisely because of its simplicity. "It is a relatively straightforward tweak to existing batteries," Wang says. "After safety and long-cycle tests, this approach could realistically reach consumers."