Facepalm: Users with Nvidia graphics cards who have experienced instability over the past few weeks should check whether they installed the Windows 11 update KB5074109. The critical security patch has already been widely described as a disaster, and some users are now reporting GPU-related errors among its growing list of issues.

Microsoft's January 2026 Patch Tuesday update – already notorious for causing serious issues – is now being blamed for slowing down Nvidia graphics cards. While Nvidia has acknowledged the problem, Microsoft has yet to respond to the latest reports.

Users on Nvidia's forums have complained about a range of issues that surfaced in January and were initially attributed to two Nvidia driver updates released that month. Some reports cite performance losses of roughly 15 – 20 fps, while others mention flickering, shadow artifacts, frame generation errors, and additional graphical glitches. An Nvidia administrator later confirmed that the company is investigating the problem and advised affected users to uninstall update KB5074109.

To identify recently installed updates, navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Update history. To remove an update, select the uninstallation option located near the bottom of the update history page.

January's update was expected to be a reliable major patch, as it included more than 100 security fixes. Most Windows 11 users who stay current with mandatory updates have likely installed it. However, a series of critical issues prompted Microsoft to release multiple out-of-band updates shortly afterward.

Reported problems include malfunctioning Remote Desktop connections to Azure and Microsoft 365 services, reboot loops on devices with Secure Launch enabled, failures when launching Outlook, and a wide range of visual glitches. Microsoft is expected to address these issues in February's cumulative update, though optional fixes are already available through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

It remains unclear whether the next Patch Tuesday update will restore performance on Nvidia GPUs. AMD users, meanwhile, have not reported similar issues so far.

Windows updates have repeatedly frustrated users in recent months. Past problems have affected connectivity, Blu-ray playback, localhost functionality, the recovery environment, and more.

The situation has deteriorated to the point that Microsoft engineers have reportedly begun prioritizing performance and stability over the introduction of new features. Many users blame the company's aggressive push to place generative AI at the center of Windows development and functionality.

While there is no direct evidence that AI-driven "vibe coding" is responsible for the recent wave of issues, many of the most disruptive bugs emerged after CEO Satya Nadella stated last year that AI now writes up to 30 percent of Microsoft's code. CTO Kevin Scott has gone even further, predicting that vibe coding will account for nearly all software development by the end of the decade.