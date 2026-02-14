Highly anticipated: The long-rumored Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 has finally been confirmed by Konami, marking the return of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to modern platforms after more than a decade of PlayStation 3 exclusivity. The new compilation advances the series history in technical scope and accessibility, releasing on PC, PlayStation, and Switch 2 on August 27, 2026.

The compilation continues Konami's recent strategy of remastering the franchise's most celebrated entries for today's hardware while retaining their original design and character.

According to the game's official Steam page, fans won't need a cutting-edge gaming rig to enjoy the release, though the requirements reflect how dramatically baseline PC specs have evolved since MGS4 first appeared in 2008.

On PC, Master Collection Vol. 2 requires a Windows 11 system with at least a Core i5-9600K processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 970 graphics card. Recommended specifications step up modestly to an i5-10500 and a GTX 1650.

Both configurations rely on DirectX 12 and an SSD with 34 GB of free space. Even modest gaming setups built within the past few years should comfortably handle the remasters.

The memory requirement stands out most – 16 GB of RAM as a minimum for titles that once ran on systems with only a fraction of that capacity – a sign of how modern engines and remastering pipelines increasingly favor higher memory overhead.

The collection includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, the 2000 Game Boy Color entry that reimagined the stealth mechanics of Metal Gear 2 for handheld play.

Switch owners will see two distinct versions of the release. On the new Switch 2, the physical edition arrives as a game key card that requires a full 30.4 GB download. In contrast, users on the original Switch can purchase a hybrid cartridge edition that includes roughly one-third of the data preloaded, with the remainder downloaded at launch.

Konami's published figures indicate that MGS4 alone will take up approximately 25.9 GB on the Switch 2, while Peace Walker accounts for 4.2 GB, with an additional 300 MB reserved for bonus content.

Konami is also offering incentives for early adopters. Players who pre-order the collection or already have save data from Master Collection Vol. 1 will unlock exclusive in-game items, including gold camouflage in MGS4 and a gold uniform in Peace Walker. Additional camouflage and outfit items will be available to all early purchasers.

The publisher has also rolled out updates to Master Collection Vol. 1 to improve compatibility with the Switch 2, including adjustments to texture resolution and improved frame-rate stability.

While the remasters stop short of adding new missions or major gameplay changes, they represent an important preservation milestone – particularly for Metal Gear Solid 4, long viewed as effectively trapped by the complexities of Sony's Cell processor. Its migration to PC and Nintendo hardware signals meaningful progress in reengineering legacy titles.

For older fans, the upcoming release reinstates one of gaming's most elusive classics. For a new generation, it's an opportunity to experience an essential part of the stealth-action genre in sharper resolution and broader reach than ever before.