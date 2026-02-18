WTF?! Could the EU make software changes to Lockheed Martin's F-35 without the United States' approval? Dutch Secretary of Defense Gijs Tuinman thinks so. He believes the fighter aircraft can be jailbroken "just like an iPhone," though nobody seems to agree with him.

In an interview with NR Nieuwsradio, Tuinman was asked if the F-35's software could be altered by European forces without the United States' consent should they lose the US as an ally – a prospect that has been repeatedly raised as tensions between the continent and President Trump continue to rise.

"The F-35 is truly a shared product," Tuinman said (translated from Dutch) via Clash Report. "The British make the Rolls-Royce engines, and the Americans simply need them too. And even if this mutual dependency doesn't result in software updates, the F-35, in its current state, is still a better aircraft than other types of fighters."

"I'm going to say something I should never say, but I'll do it anyway," the defense secretary continued. "Just like your iPhone, you can jailbreak an F-35. I won't say more about it."

BIG: Dutch Defence Minister Gijs Tuinman hints that software independence is possible for F-35 jets.



He literally said you can "jailbreak" an F-35.



When asked if Europe can modify it without US approval:



"That's not the point… we'll see whether the Americans will show… pic.twitter.com/f11cGvtYsO – Clash Report (@clashreport) February 15, 2026

There have been rumors that the US may have included a secret kill switch in the F-35 that could allow the United States to disable the jets with a single command. That has since been dismissed as fiction, but overseas militaries still rely on US-managed updates to keep the jet at optimal effectiveness.

It goes without saying that jailbreaking an F-35, which costs between $82.5 million and $102.1 million depending on the model, does not compare to breaking into an iPhone.

One of the biggest issues is that unlike Apple's incredibly popular handset, a private individual cannot buy an F-35 – it is sold only to national governments through the US government's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Ken Munro, of Pen Test Partners, told The Reg that this means the research community cannot access the jet, so security vulnerabilities are very unlikely to become public.

Munro also pointed out that there is a commercial motivation to discover jailbreaks on consumer devices like iPhones. Moreover, the F-35's source code is said to exceed 8 million lines, and it's obviously encrypted. Even if jailbreaking were possible, it would likely put an end to future upgrades for foreign militaries.

Concerns about EU operational sovereignty are not new. European governments have increasingly discussed reducing dependence on foreign defense technology, investing in domestic alternatives, and strengthening joint procurement programs.

It's not just military hardware where Europe wants to lessen reliance on the US. In January, the European Parliament passed a resolution urging member states to narrow their dependence on non-EU suppliers for technologies ranging from semiconductors to artificial intelligence and cloud hosting. France's public sector has already said it is phasing out US-made video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Teams, replacing them with a state-built system designed to keep data inside Europe's borders.