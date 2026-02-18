A Sad Day: In today's world, a small number of PC users are still clinging to a "pure" Windows 7 desktop experience. However, one of the last ways to access the internet through a modern software infrastructure on this decades-old OS is now shutting down for good.

Mozilla recently confirmed that Firefox support on Windows 7 will soon come to an end. The open-source browser was the last "mainstream" option compatible with the aging operating system, as a small but persistent user base still relied on it for daily internet tasks.

According to Mozilla's updated support article, Firefox 115 will be the final version to support Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 through the Extended Support Release (ESR) channel. Firefox ESR releases are maintained for longer periods and are specifically designed for companies and organizations that require a stable browser with additional security fixes and fewer disruptive feature updates.

Firefox 115 ESR will receive official support until the end of February 2026, Mozilla said. The foundation had initially planned to end support for Windows 7 and other legacy operating systems in September 2024 but extended the timeline to accommodate users for a few more months. A further extension was announced in September 2025.

Mozilla has now confirmed that no further updates will be provided after February 2026. Firefox users are being encouraged to upgrade to a newer version of Windows, whether that is Windows 10 – which Microsoft no longer supports for mainstream users – or Windows 11. For PCs that cannot run Windows 11, the foundation recommends switching to a Linux-based operating system, many of which come with Firefox pre-installed as the default browser.

Mozilla is also cautioning against using alternative browsers on unsupported operating systems. Neither Chrome nor Edge supports Windows 7 or Windows 8.x anymore, meaning users who attempt to switch to these browsers will lack additional security protections.

Windows 7 was initially released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009, making the operating system 16 years old. Microsoft ended paid extended support on January 10, 2023, and major software products followed suit soon afterward.

According to the latest Statcounter data, Windows 7 now accounts for just one percent of the entire Windows user base. Many of these remaining users are likely browsing the web through Firefox. The classic operating system remains popular among a niche group of users, including gamers who are reluctant to upgrade to Windows 11. Some enthusiasts are still working to keep Steam functional on Windows 7, while members of the GOG forums maintain a collective list of "newer" games sold through the digital store that are compatible with the legacy OS.