In brief: Tesla has introduced a more affordable version of its controversial Cybertruck, the all-electric pickup that first entered production in 2023. The new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant starts at $59,990 – lowering the barrier to entry, but still more expensive than CEO Elon Musk originally promised for the unconventional EV.

Tesla's latest features an estimated 325 miles of range and features coil springs with adaptive damping, steer-by-wire with four wheel steering, a powered frunk, and heated first-row seats. The 6' x 4' bed includes a powered tonneau cover and multiple power outlets (two 120v and one 240v) with Powershare capability. The truck has a rated towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

Musk originally teased a $40,000 starting price for the Cybertruck when it was announced back in 2019, but that never materialized. The pickup also missed its late 2021 launch window; it would not be until the end of 2023 before the first trucks were delivered to early adopters.

Only for the next 10 days https://t.co/82JnvZQGh2 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2026

The kicker is that this appears to be a limited time promotion. In a reply to a tweet about the price point on X, Musk said it only applies for the next 10 days. He did not elaborate further, so it's unclear if this is a special introductory price point, a one-off flash sale, a tax refund season special, or something else entirely.

We also don't know how much the model will sell for after the 10-day mark. While such a move could spur short-term sales, it might not do much to help the struggling pickup in the long run.

As of this writing, the dual motor all-wheel drive variant is the cheapest Cybertruck Tesla offers. The next step up, the premium model, starts at $79,990 and can tow up to 11,000 pounds. The top-end Cyberbeast starts at $99,990, and zips to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. It previously sold for $114,990 but was recently discounted to under $100,000.

Image credit: Mylo Kaye