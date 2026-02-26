WTF?! With DDR5 now worth its weight in gold, you might grind your teeth to hear of a PC gamer who bought a single Corsair 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM kit and received 10 boxes by mistake. But in a generous gesture, the lucky recipient intends to sell the spares for under their current inflated prices.

Redditor AccomplishedFan8690 wrote in the /pcmasterrace subreddit that he paid $300 for a 32GB RAM kit online. Given that the average price for these Corsair kits is around $400, that's already a good deal.

But instead of receiving the single kit, the buyer was sent ten boxes, or 320GB of RAM in total, worth around $3,000 - $4,000.

It's unclear exactly how this happened, but the most popular theory is that a picker saw an order for "one box" and assumed – for some reason – it was for a box containing multiple RAM kits, rather than a single 32GB kit.

While not specified, a comment under the post suggests that the purchase came from Amazon. This certainly wouldn't be the first time the company has made such a mistake – it sent 20 SSDs worth over $5,100 to someone who ordered just two of them in December, and a similar error occurred in June.

While most people would use this opportunity to cash in on the memory crisis and sell the spare RAM sticks for a small fortune, AccomplishedFan8690 claims he will sell them to the community for less than the current sky-high retail prices.

Posts with these sorts of claims should always be taken with a grain of salt, of course, though nobody seems to be questioning its legitimacy.

One also has to wonder what Amazon will do in this situation. Under US law, the seller retains ownership of mistakenly shipped extra goods and can demand their return, though they must pay for shipping. This writer once bought a monitor from Amazon but was sent two of the same model by mistake. I was told to return one of them or I'd be charged for it.

Ultimately, the post really does illustrate the state of the consumer PC market right now. Thanks to AI data centers gobbling up all the DRAM, we're at a point where paying $300 for 32GB of DDR5 is considered a good deal.