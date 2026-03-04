What we know so far: A large-scale return to Westeros is quietly taking shape, but this time the battle for the Iron Throne is heading for cinema screens rather than Sunday-night television. Warner Bros. is developing a feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones with Beau Willimon, the showrunner behind House of Cards and a writer on Andor, attached to script the project.

Willimon has already turned in an initial draft, according to reports, positioning the movie as one of the first major attempts to adapt George R.R. Martin's sprawling fantasy for the big screen after a decade of prestige TV dominance.

No director or cast has been set, and the film's future is complicated by Warner Bros.' planned sale to Paramount Skydance, which could reshuffle the entire slate even as both companies signal they want big, event-driven franchises at the center of their film pipelines.

At the story level, the project is expected to go further back in the timeline than any of HBO's existing series, focusing on Aegon I Targaryen and his conquest of Westeros, roughly three centuries before the events of the original show.

Aegon, the first Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne, has never appeared on screen, despite the dynasty's prominence in Game of Thrones and in spinoffs House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The conquest, frequently referenced in Martin's novels and detailed in his 2018 faux history Fire & Blood, provides a defined arc of dragon-driven military campaign and political consolidation.

Technically, the project demands a different kind of world-building than the original HBO series. The Aegon era is defined by three dragon-riders using overwhelming air power to subdue six of the Seven Kingdoms, and recent reports describe the film internally as a Dune-sized production in terms of scale.

The movie will sit inside a broader expansion strategy for the Thrones universe that is already well underway on television. Game of Thrones itself ran for eight seasons on HBO, becoming an Emmy magnet and a global franchise tentpole. House of the Dragon, sourced from Fire & Blood, returns for a third season and is expected to conclude with its fourth, mapping the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The excellent "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which focuses on the travels of an ordinary knight in a relatively lower-stakes era of Westerosi history, premiered in January and has a second season planned for 2027.

Several additional projects remain in various stages of development without firm dates. For example, Martin has discussed an animated series centered on Corlys Velaryon's maritime adventures.

No release window has been announced for the movie, and its production schedule will depend on script work, casting, the VFX-heavy nature of the material and whatever changes accompany the Paramount Skydance acquisition.

For now, it sits as an ambitious attempt to convert one of television's biggest fantasy brands into a modern theatrical event, anchored by a writer whose recent work has focused on complex political systems, insurgency and the mechanics of power – all elements that were baked into Westeros from the start but have not yet been explored at the moment its most infamous dynasty first took flight.