WTF?! A foreign hacker reportedly breached FBI servers in 2023, gaining access to confidential files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The intrusion appears to have been unintentional, with the alleged hacker even joining FBI agents via video chat after the breach was discovered.

According to Department of Justice documents reviewed by Reuters, servers at the FBI's New York field office were compromised on February 12, 2023, by a foreign national after they were inadvertently left vulnerable by Special Agent Aaron Spivack, who was navigating the agency's complex procedures for handling digital evidence.

The breach is believed to have been accidental, with investigators finding no evidence that the individual was acting on behalf of a foreign government. In fact, the hacker reportedly did not even realize they had accessed FBI systems and was so disturbed by the images of child exploitation on the server that they left a message for the owner, warning they would report the content to law enforcement.

Spivack discovered the message the next day when he logged into his computer and promptly reported the incident to his superiors. Subsequent investigations confirmed that an unauthorized actor had breached the system and attempted to access the Epstein files, though it remains unclear whether any files were copied before the system was secured.

According to sources cited by Reuters, when investigators contacted the hacker to discuss the breach, he initially refused to accept that they were FBI agents or that he had accessed FBI servers. The agents eventually verified their identities by showing their badges over a video call and convinced him that the images were part of an ongoing investigation.

At the time of the incident, the FBI did not disclose details of the breach, only reporting a "cyber incident" at its New York field office. The agency has since described the hack as an isolated event, noting that the hacker's access to confidential data was restricted shortly after detection. The documents reviewed by Reuters did not reveal the hacker's name.

More than three years later, the FBI continues to face vulnerabilities from domestic and international hackers. Over the past weekend, the agency disclosed that it had once again detected "suspicious activities" on its network and had responded using "all technical capabilities" at its disposal.