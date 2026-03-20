In a nutshell: In its quest to put the company's products into the hands of even more people, OpenAI is developing a "superapp" for desktops that combines ChatGPT, its Atlas web browser, and its Codex app. According to reports, the combined application is designed to streamline the user experience and reduce fragmentation, as well as fight the threat posed by Anthropic.

The Wall Street Journal writes that Fidji Simo, OpenAI's Chief Executive of Applications, will be in charge of the superapp. She will also be looking after the sales team for the promotion and sale of the new product.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that company president Greg Brockman will be assisting with product design and guiding the team through technical and structural changes.

Simo confirmed the reports via a post on X. "Companies go through phases of exploration and phases of refocus; both are critical," she wrote in a reply to a post about the superapp.

– Fidji Simo (@fidjissimo) March 19, 2026

"But when new bets start to work, like we're seeing now with Codex, it's very important to double down on them and avoid distractions. Really glad we're seizing this moment," she added.

A memo from Simo to employees, seen by the WSJ, explains that the company is spreading its efforts across too many apps and needs to simplify its offerings. Simo wrote that the fragmentation has been slowing OpenAI down and making it harder to hit the quality bar it aims for.

According to CNBC, Simo also told employees in an all-hands meeting that the company was "orienting aggressively" toward high-productivity use cases.

"What really matters for us right now is staying focused and executing extremely well," Simo said during the meeting, according to a partial transcript.

A superapp that combines the three products should help OpenAI raise awareness of its offerings. Most of the developed world knows what ChatGPT is, but the Atlas web browser, which is currently only available on macOS, and Codex, OpenAI's coding agent/app, are less well-known.

Atlas already puts ChatGPT inside the browser, while Codex is built for parallel AI coding tasks, illustrating how closely OpenAI now links browsing, chat, and software development. Atlas is still Mac-only, but Codex has expanded to Windows.

The move also fits OpenAI's broader productivity push. Reuters reported that OpenAI plans to buy Python toolmaker Astral to strengthen Codex, a sign that developer tools are becoming central to the company's next phase of growth.