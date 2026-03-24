In brief: One of the most highly anticipated games of early 2026, Crimson Desert has drawn controversy in the days following its launch. Although the Black Desert Online developer's single-player open-world RPG has been commercially successful, sharp feedback prompted the company to quickly address concerns over AI-generated artwork and the lack of support for Intel Arc graphics.

In a pair of recent statements, developer Pearl Abyss explained that recently discovered AI-generated placeholder art in Crimson Desert accidentally ended up in the final game. The company also promised to optimize the title for Intel Arc graphics soon, reversing its stance on the architecture.

When Crimson Desert launched on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store last week, players soon discovered that it would not boot at all on PCs with Intel graphics. Instead, a message stated that the game doesn't support the currently installed graphics card, and circumventing the GPU identifier simply produces distorted graphics. Crimson Desert's FAQ initially advised customers to seek refunds from digital storefronts, but Pearl Abyss has since amended that section.

– Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 23, 2026

Also read: Crimson Desert Benchmark: 40 GPUs Tested

Omitting support for Intel GPUs, such as the Arc A770 or B580, might seem like a minor oversight, given that the company controls only 1% of the discrete graphics market, according to Jon Peddie Research. However, Crimson Desert also lacks support for Intel integrated graphics chips, which have a much larger user base, even though it reaches playable framerates on AMD iGPUs.

Furthermore, Intel confirmed that it offered Pearl Abyss optimization support for its hardware throughout Crimson Desert's production. In response, the developer announced that Intel Arc optimization is coming soon – without providing further details.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Pearl Abyss announced that it is reviewing Crimson Desert's art assets to remove all AI-generated placeholder art that the company inadvertently left in the final build. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and The Alters made a similar mistake last year.

– Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 22, 2026

Also Read: Crimson Desert Optimization: Best Settings for Performance and Visual Quality

In response, numerous developers have shared examples of placeholder art in other games, stressing that temporary assets should be easily identifiable. Others accused Pearl Abyss of fabricating an excuse, and a few theorized that executives and shareholders might have pressured developers to provide polished vertical slices before finished art was available.

Despite these issues and concerns over its controls, difficulty, and early review scores, Crimson Desert sold 2 million copies on launch day and is currently Steam's top-selling title. Recent patches have adjusted the controls and slightly reduced the difficulty.