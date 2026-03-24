What just happened? The FCC has widened its campaign to secure America's technology infrastructure, this time targeting consumer routers. In a sweeping move announced this month, the agency added all foreign-produced consumer networking equipment to its Covered List, preventing the import of any new devices into the US unless manufacturers obtain special exemptions.

The order effectively halts the entry of nearly all future Wi-Fi and wired routers, as the vast majority are produced abroad. Products that have already received FCC authorization can continue to be sold and imported, and existing consumer equipment remains unaffected. However, for router makers planning to release new products in the United States, the decision introduces a significant obstacle.

To remain in the US market, companies must now secure what the FCC calls "conditional approval," granting temporary authorization while they demonstrate plans to move or expand manufacturing domestically. Those unwilling or unable to comply face a stark choice: exit the US consumer market entirely, as drone maker DJI did after a similar ban last year.

The FCC's latest action builds on a policy trajectory that began in December, when it banned the import of drones from foreign countries deemed security risks. At the time, the agency cited potential threats to "the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of US persons." The same rationale appears in the new router directive, which mirrors the earlier decision in both scope and justification.

According to the FCC's National Security Determination, allowing foreign-produced routers to dominate the US market poses "unacceptable economic, national security, and cybersecurity risks." The document further claims that "routers produced abroad were directly implicated in the Volt, Flax, and Salt Typhoon cyberattacks, which targeted critical American communications, energy, transportation, and water infrastructure."

By linking these actions to specific cyber incidents, the FCC argues that foreign networking hardware could serve as a vector for future intrusions. The Commission's position underscores its growing willingness to treat consumer electronics not just as commercial products, but as components of national infrastructure requiring tighter control.

For router makers, the consequences are immediate and far-reaching.

For router makers, the consequences are immediate and far-reaching. Most major consumer networking brands rely on overseas production lines concentrated in East and Southeast Asia. Rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity to meet the FCC's new conditions would require significant investment, supply chain restructuring, and regulatory coordination – steps that could delay new product launches and raise prices in the short term.

The ban could also reshape competition among router vendors. US companies with partial domestic manufacturing may gain an advantage, while foreign brands must weigh the cost of compliance against abandoning the American market.

The FCC's decision leaves open a path back to compliance. The new "conditional approval" mechanism allows companies to continue selling products while negotiating production plans with regulators. However, success will depend on how flexibly the agency applies its rules and how quickly manufacturers can adapt.

For now, the agency's position is clear: equipment deemed to carry foreign risk will not receive FCC radio authorization, effectively barring it from entry. The Commission's escalating approach suggests the earlier drone ban was not an isolated move, but part of a broader strategy to localize production of key technologies and reduce foreign dependencies across sectors vital to US security.