The big picture: The mandatory Microsoft Account requirement for new Windows 11 installations has long been a source of frustration for PC users, yet for years, Redmond largely ignored these complaints. That could be about to change: a senior Microsoft executive recently hinted that this contentious "feature" may soon be removed in response to user feedback.

Responding to questions about Microsoft's refusal to address user complaints over the Windows 11 online account requirement, Scott Hanselman, VP of Developer Community, admitted that he dislikes the feature himself, adding that the company is "working on [doing something about it]."

Hanselman did not explicitly confirm that the requirement will be removed permanently, but his remarks are still significant: they show that even senior Microsoft employees share users' frustration. Given that Hanselman is one of the key engineers responsible for improving the Windows 11 out-of-box experience, the change could potentially happen at some point in the future.

– Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 20, 2026

Removing the online account requirement could be part of Microsoft's broader effort to rebuild user confidence in Windows 11, following growing criticism that the company has added unnecessary bloat while overlooking the issues reported by paying customers.

Tasked with making Windows 11 faster, more reliable, and less intrusive, Windows chief Pavan Davuluri recently acknowledged user frustration, noting that his team spent months analyzing feedback to identify pain points and promising to address them as soon as possible.

While AI remains a major focus for Microsoft, the company has seemingly paused plans to add more AI features to Windows 11 – for now. According to a recent report, Redmond has decided to reduce AI clutter across the OS following pushback from users, halting efforts to integrate Copilot into Windows notifications and the Settings app.

Despite this, Microsoft has still added several AI features to File Explorer, enabling it to connect with third-party apps to edit or summarize content. Earlier this year, the Settings app also received an AI agent capable of understanding natural language queries and suggesting configuration changes.