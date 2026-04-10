Editor's take: Long ago, Microsoft was busy attracting developers to build new software products for its PC platform. Now, the company can "erase" entire projects without thinking twice about the absurd results of some of its most questionable policies.

VeraCrypt developer Mounir Idrassi recently shared an alarming message about the state of the project. The programmer said that he was going through a few challenges, starting with Microsoft's decision to terminate his developer account. Idrassi said that without a fully working account, the open-source encryption tool would receive no further updates on Windows.

Idrassi had been using the now-terminated account to perform some crucial actions, such as signing VeraCrypt's drivers and bootloader. Microsoft allegedly erased his account without providing any prior warning or any clear explanation. Furthermore, Redmond provided no avenue to either appeal the decision or contact a human being within the company.

As a consequence of the termination, Idrassi had no way to publish new VeraCrypt updates for Windows. Linux and macOS versions were not affected, but most VeraCrypt users are on Windows. Even worse, Microsoft's decision was impacting Idrassi's personal work beyond VeraCrypt.

After the VeraCrypt case went public, other developers shared a similar experience on social platforms. Microsoft was apparently on an account-killing spree affecting several security-related, open-source projects. The list included VeraCrypt, VPN tool WireGuard, and VPN service provider Windscribe.

Windscribe had apparently been trying to resolve the issue for over a month, but support – or even a direct contact within Microsoft – was nowhere to be found. Some light at the end of the tunnel came with a message from Microsoft Vice-President Scott Hanselman, who confirmed that the weird account cancellation case should be fixed soon.

Hanselman contacted Idrassi and replied to Windscribe's post on X by stating that the issue was related to a "new" requirement for Microsoft partners. Developers and companies are now required to verify their accounts; otherwise, they will be suspended from doing business with the company in the future.

"We've been sending everyone emails since October 2025," said Hanselman, pointing to what he described as the developers' failure to comply.

According to WireGuard creator Jason Donenfeld, the account verification process doesn't even seem to be the main issue. He confirmed he had properly completed the verification process but was still affected by Microsoft's automated suspension. He now believes there is some bureaucracy to blame, while Hanselman said developers should simply be more proactive in checking their inboxes.