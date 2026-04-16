In brief: Keeping track of sales can be surprisingly tricky when shopping for PC games. Recently discovered code suggests that Steam may soon help users worldwide in this area with a feature mandated by European regulations, and is one of several new features Valve might soon implement.

Data miners recently unearthed Steam code suggesting the storefront could soon compare each game's current price with prices from the previous 30 days, likely to warn users if developers recently raised prices ahead of a sale. Steam and other stores have offered similar warnings in Europe since 2023, but the feature may go global.

The code, available on the SteamTracking GitHub repository, describes triggers for determining whether a game's price is a 30-day low or whether it was discounted by a certain amount within a set time period. Other notable lines of code describe wishlist features such as a birthday list and a "waiting for a sale" category.

Valve might be preparing a global implementation of a feature it introduced in Europe to comply with the Omnibus Directive. Since 2023, Steam pages have shown users the lowest price in the last 30 days alongside the current and "usual" prices if they have recently increased. GOG displays similar information globally.

Recently added Steam client code also suggests Valve is developing a feature that could show users estimated frame rates on their PCs before they purchase a game. The company recently began allowing users to attach their system specs to reviews and provide anonymized performance data. While the performance data collection currently appears limited to SteamOS, extending it to Windows would create a much larger dataset for benchmarking.

AI-powered customer support is another potential upcoming feature that has appeared in Steam's code. Lines on SteamTracker describe a "SteamGPT" that could help handle account- and anti-cheat-related requests. Valve has previously faced criticism for not hiring enough staff to handle large volumes of customer support requests.

Eagle-eyed Valve watchers have also recently spotted signs that the company may be preparing to launch its new Steam Controller soon. The improved gamepad was originally intended to debut alongside the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, but Valve delayed the two devices due to RAM shortages. Public import records show that the company recently received a shipment of "wireless PC controllers," raising the possibility that the new Steam Controller could arrive before the Steam Machine and Steam Frame.