TL;DR: Turtle Beach recently introduced its new line of high-end gaming peripherals. The Command Series includes several unusual design choices, starting with a mouse built around a large touchscreen control bar – because, why not.

Turtle Beach describes the Command Series MC7 wireless mouse as a pointing device designed for precise control in both gaming and productivity tasks. The mouse includes a 2.25-inch touch display with programmable controls, theoretically providing an easy way to manage DPI levels, profiles, macros, or streaming through OBS Studio.

The touch controls are located on the left side of the mouse, just above the thumb rest. For users accustomed to traditional mouse designs or even clumsy gamers like this writer, the touch-based innovation could easily become a hindrance to a comfortable pointing experience.

Turtle Beach's Touch Display echoes Apple's Touch Bar, another controversial attempt to replace physical controls with a touch interface few users actually asked for.

Anyway, the Command Series MC7 mouse is not just a touch-equipped device. The new gaming peripheral includes a 30K DPI "Owl Eye" optical sensor, "Titan" optical switches, and a "true" 8K polling rate. It also supports triple-mode connectivity, meaning it can quickly (and reliably?) switch between 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections. The two 1,000 mAh hot-swappable batteries are each rated to last up to 10 hours at full power with 8K polling enabled, or up to 15 hours if the LED and LCD lighting effects are turned off.

Turtle Beach claims the Command Series MC7 is designed with stability and precision in mind, offering a comfortable ergonomic palm or claw grip for right-handed gamers. The company's software can be used to fully customize the 33 programmable functions built into the device.

Turtle Beach says the MC7 is a "core" component of the new Command Series lineup and is already available for pre-order at a suggested price of $160. The global launch is scheduled for July 19, 2026 – the same date the other two Command Series mice are expected to arrive in retail and online stores.

Compared to the touch-based MC7, the Command Series MC5 and MC3 mice feel more like traditional products with varying levels of functionality and performance. The wireless MC5 model features an 8K polling rate and up to 40 hours of battery life, while the wired MC3 delivers "zero-latency" performance and strong tracking accuracy thanks to the same Owl Eye sensor found in the MC7.

Finally, the Command Series lineup also includes two wired keyboards and a standalone keypad. The KB7 TKL Hall-Effect keyboard features a large 4.3-inch touch display with built-in support for OBS Studio and Streamlabs. Despite lacking a dedicated number pad, it carries a $200 price tag.

The Command Series KB5 uses a more traditional full-size layout, with a smaller 2.4-inch touch display positioned above the integrated keypad. Both keyboards offer an 8K polling rate, double-shot PBT keycaps, and extensive customization options for macros, apps, and streaming controls.

The KB7 and KB5 keyboards, along with the KP7 keypad, are available for pre-order now and are expected to launch globally on May 21, 2026.