The takeaway: Sony's PlayStation 5 wasn't designed to double as a Linux machine, but that hasn't stopped developers from trying to make it one. Security researcher Andy Nguyen has published a method for running Linux on certain PS5 units, along with setup instructions on GitHub. The release follows an earlier demo in which Nguyen showed Ubuntu running directly on the console, with PC games achieving high frame rates.

The process relies on a patched vulnerability that allows the PS5 to boot into a Linux environment. It effectively turns the console into a temporary PC, with some obvious limitations. The modification is not permanent – every reboot wipes the setup, requiring users to reload Linux each time the system is powered back on.

Nguyen demonstrated Grand Theft Auto V running at 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled. He also showed Spider-Man running at 1440p at 60 fps. These demonstrations highlight how close the PS5's hardware already is to a conventional gaming PC once Sony's software restrictions are removed.

Compatibility, however, is limited. The exploit currently works only on disc-based PS5 models running older firmware, specifically versions in the 3.xx and 4.xx range. Systems updated to 5.xx firmware are not supported. Nguyen also notes that "Support for 1.xx and 2.xx firmwares may be added in the future, but we will not prioritize this effort," suggesting development will remain focused on a limited subset of devices.

– Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) March 6, 2026

Unlike the PlayStation 4 hacking scene, which eventually enabled a broader range of homebrew software and game backups, this project is more limited in scope. Running Linux is the primary goal, and there is no indication that it opens the door to the same level of system modification seen on earlier consoles.

Under the hood, getting Linux to function properly on PS5 hardware requires a fair amount of customization. Nguyen's implementation includes adjusted VRAM allocation and working fan controls, both of which are essential for maintaining stable performance during use. Display output is supported at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, although refresh rates are currently capped at 60Hz. "120Hz or 30Hz may be added in the future," Nguyen says.

Some rough edges remain. Network connectivity, for example, is not fully seamless – users may need to toggle the WLAN adapter off and on again after boot to restore internet access. These kinds of workarounds reflect the early state of driver support, which is still being adapted for hardware that was never intended to run Linux in the first place.

Nguyen is also exploring ways to streamline the setup. One idea under consideration is a shutdown option that would place the console into Rest Mode instead of fully powering it off, allowing users to relaunch Linux more quickly without repeating the entire process.

For now, the project is best suited to users who are already comfortable working in Linux and willing to deal with some trial and error. Nguyen maintains that "there's no chance of bricking" a console, which reduces the risk to some extent, but the reliance on specific firmware versions and unofficial exploits still makes this a niche undertaking.

Publishing the tools and instructions turns the project from a controlled demo into something the wider community can actually try. It doesn't fundamentally change what the PS5 is, but it does show how flexible the hardware can be when its software restrictions are bypassed – even if only temporarily.