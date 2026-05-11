Forward-looking: Valve is reportedly preparing a reservation system for its upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame to prevent a repeat of the Steam Controller launch fiasco, when scalpers snapped up most units almost immediately after they went on sale. The company expects the move will reduce scalping and allow genuine gamers to purchase the devices.

Hints about the new reservation system were found in the latest Steam update files released last week. Redditor Pepeizq, who spotted the reservation system code, also found references to at least four Steam Machine packages and two Steam Frame packages. The code also mentioned the existing Steam Controller and Steam Deck retail bundles.

The four Steam Machine packages referenced in the code suggest that the device could come in four models or bundles, including the 512GB and 2TB configurations that were previously confirmed. Online speculation suggests that the other two could be bundles that include the Steam Controller. A 1TB model may also be offered, but Valve has yet to confirm this officially.

– Chris Mizo (@MizoChris) May 10, 2026

It is unclear when the Steam Machine will be available for purchase, but the leak suggests that its official launch may not be far off. There is currently no pricing information, but the device is reportedly expected to be significantly more expensive than originally anticipated, largely due to an AI-driven RAM shortage.

Our recent opinion column disagrees: This is Why You Won't Buy a Steam Machine in 2026 – Component Prices Have Nearly Doubled Since Valve First Revealed the Steam Machine

Valve introduced a reservation system for its new Steam Controller last week after the entire stock sold out within minutes of launch, with most units snapped up by scalpers and resellers. The device, which officially costs $99, was later listed on platforms such as Amazon and eBay at heavily inflated prices, with many reselling for up to $300.

The widespread scalping and price gouging prompted Valve to rethink its sales strategy. The company has since implemented a reservation system to allow genuine customers to purchase the controller without paying inflated reseller prices. To deter scalpers, Valve is also only honoring reservations from Steam accounts that made at least one purchase before April 27.