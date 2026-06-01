Why it matters: Anthropic's filing turns the AI race into something Wall Street can finally measure. For the last few years, frontier AI companies have been valued by private investors on growth, ambition, and the fear of missing the next platform shift. A public filing will eventually force Anthropic to disclose the numbers that matter most: revenue, losses, infrastructure costs, margins, and how much money it takes to keep Claude competitive.

Anthropic has officially started the process of going public, confidentially submitting a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO. The company did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or at what price, and said the offering will depend on market conditions and other factors.

The timing is striking but not unexpected. Anthropic recently raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round that valued the company at $965 billion, putting it ahead of OpenAI's most recently disclosed $852 billion valuation. That makes Anthropic one of the most valuable private companies in the world and potentially one of the biggest technology IPOs ever if the listing proceeds near that level.

It also gives Anthropic a narrative advantage over OpenAI. After months of speculation over which AI lab would go first, Anthropic has now moved ahead. OpenAI is also expected to go public, while SpaceX is preparing a blockbuster offering of its own. Together, the three companies are bound to test whether public investors have enough appetite for an unprecedented wave of mega-cap tech listings built around AI, compute, and the data center infrastructure build-out.

Because Anthropic submitted "confidentially," investors cannot see the details that will determine whether the company's valuation is grounded in durable economics or another chapter in the AI hype cycle. Analysts are already focusing on gross margin, cash flow, and the cost of serving increasingly powerful models, especially as AI companies spend aggressively on chips, data centers, and cloud capacity.

That is the central tension around Anthropic's IPO. Claude has become a serious enterprise AI product, especially in coding and professional workflows, but the company still operates in a brutally expensive market where every advance requires more compute and every rival is raising at historic scale.

For now, Anthropic has raced to the starting line. The bigger question is whether it can convince investors that the AI boom is not just growing fast, but eventually capable of producing profits large enough to justify valuations approaching $1 trillion.