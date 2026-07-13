Claude is an AI assistant developed by Anthropic to help individuals and teams write, analyze information, solve problems, and work with code. It is available for personal use, while Team plans provide shared access and collaboration features for organizations.

The Claude desktop app brings these capabilities to a native Windows and macOS interface, with file uploads, conversation syncing, quick access from the desktop, and integrations with supported tools and local resources.

What is the difference between Claude Desktop and the web version?

Both provide access to Claude's AI capabilities, but the desktop app offers closer integration with your computer, including desktop extensions for supported local tools and files.

Do I need a paid plan to use Claude Desktop?

No. You can install Claude Desktop and use its standard chat features with a free account. Paid Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans provide higher usage limits and access to additional features. Claude Code and Cowork require a paid plan.

Can Claude access files stored on my computer?

Installing the desktop app does not automatically give Claude unrestricted access to your computer. Claude can work with files you upload manually. It can also access selected local files and tools through desktop extensions. Open Claude's settings and select Connectors to browse supported integrations. Remote connectors can link Claude to cloud services such as Google Drive, Slack, and other supported platforms.

Does Claude Desktop have separate usage limits?

No. Desktop activity draws from the usage allowance associated with your Claude account; installing the app does not provide an additional allowance. Longer conversations, large files, and tool-intensive tasks may consume that allowance more quickly.

Can I use the same account across desktop, web, and mobile?

Yes. Sign in with the same account to access Claude across its desktop, web, and mobile apps. Saved conversations and supported account features are available across devices.

Claude Models

Fable 5

Next generation intelligence for knowledge work and coding

Days-long projects

Deep analysis

Fewer check-ins needed

Opus 4.8

Most capable model for your most ambitious projects

Docs, slides, spreadsheets

Complex analysis

Deep research

Sonnet 4.6

Powerful and versatile model, designed for the work you do every day

Writing tasks

Fast analysis

Task automation

Haiku 4.5

Fastest model, a lightweight version of our most powerful AI

Quick answers

Everyday tasks

Web search

Features

Break down problems together

Claude builds on your ideas, expands on your logic, and simplifies complexity one step at a time.

Tackle your toughest work

Claude provides expert-level collaboration on the things you need to get done-from coding a product to critical data analysis.

Explore what's next

Like an expert in your pocket, collaborating with Claude expands what you can build on your own or with teams.

What's New

Claude now has its own take on Spotify Wrapped, only instead of exposing your questionable music taste, Reflect shows how you use AI. The beta dashboard summarizes up to 12 months of topics, activity patterns, and common tasks. Check out Reflect using the the Claude desktop app for Windows or macOS.

Today we're launching Claude Fable 5: a Mythos-class1 model that we've made safe for general use.

Fable 5's capabilities exceed those of any model we've ever made generally available. It is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks of AI capability, showing exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and many other areas. The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5's lead over our other models.

Releasing a model this capable comes with risks. Without safeguards, Fable 5's capabilities in areas like cybersecurity could be misused to cause serious damage. We've therefore launched the model with safeguards that mean queries on some topics will instead receive a response from our next-most-capable model, Claude Opus 4.8. To release the model both safely and quickly, we've tuned these safeguards conservatively-they'll sometimes catch harmless requests, though they trigger, on average, in less than 5% of sessions. With more capable models arriving in the coming months, we're working to improve our safeguards and reduce false positives as quickly as we can.

For a small group of cyberdefenders and infrastructure providers, we're also launching Claude Mythos 5. It's the same underlying model as Fable 5, but with the safeguards lifted in some areas.2 Mythos 5 will initially be deployed through Project Glasswing, in collaboration with the US government, as an upgrade to Claude Mythos Preview. It has the strongest cybersecurity capabilities of any model in the world. Soon, we intend to expand access to Mythos 5 through a broader trusted access program.

The capabilities of models like Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have the potential to do profound good for the world. We've seen the beginnings of this in Project Glasswing, where the models have helped cyber defenders secure critically important software. We've also seen it in life sciences research, where the models are positing novel hypotheses and speeding up the development of new therapeutics.

Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are being offered at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens-less than half the price of Claude Mythos Preview. Today's joint launch is another step towards our goal of bringing advanced AI capabilities to as many users as possible, as quickly and as safely as we can.