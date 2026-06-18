Something to look forward to: The next generation of Ryzen Threadripper chips has been officially confirmed. Codenamed Mustang Peak, the Zen 6-based CPUs are built on TSMC's 2nm process, have PCIe 6.0 support, and move to a new TR6 platform.

Details of the next Threadripper series were discovered in AMD's technical documentation portal by InstLatX64. It lists the AMD Ryzen Threadripper TR6 desktop processors under document ID UG1866, with screenshots revealing some key details: Family 1Ah Model A8h, DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen 6, Zen 6 cores, and the Mustang Peak codename.

The biggest change is the move from TR5 to TR6. The current Threadripper 9000 and Threadripper Pro 9000 WX chips use the TR5 platform, split between TRX50 for HEDT systems and WRX90 for workstation-class Pro builds.

Whether AMD keeps that same non-Pro and Pro division for Mustang Peak has not been confirmed, though the documentation refers specifically to a Threadripper Pro CPU while using the Threadripper TR6 desktop processor label.

The current Shimada Peak generation already sits at the extreme end of the desktop CPU market. The flagship 9995WX offers 96 cores, 192 threads, 384MB of L3 cache, 8-channel DDR5-6400 ECC memory, up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and a 350W TDP – it can run 400 copies of Doom and 8 instances of Crysis. Non-Pro Threadripper 9000 tops out at 64 cores, 128 threads, quad-channel DDR5-6400, and 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

AMD has not listed SKUs, core counts, clock speeds, cache sizes, lane counts, chipsets, or TDPs for Mustang Peak, but major platform and architectural improvements are expected.

Zen 6 CCDs are expected to move from 8 cores to 12 cores per chiplet, which means a 12-CCD Threadripper Pro flagship could theoretically reach 144 cores and 288 threads.

Zen 6 has also been rumored to target clock rates "significantly above" 6 GHz, though AMD has not confirmed clocks for Mustang Peak.

It was reported last month that AMD's 256-core Epyc Venice is entering production on TSMC's 2nm node, with the Zen 6 server platform promising higher core density, more memory bandwidth, and PCIe 6.0-class CPU-to-GPU bandwidth. Threadripper has long borrowed heavily from Epyc silicon, so Mustang Peak arriving after Venice would fit AMD's usual cadence. It could also feature MRDIMM support.

PCIe 6.0 is another major upgrade. It doubles PCIe 5.0's data rate to 64 GT/s and reaches up to 256 GB/s of bidirectional bandwidth over an x16 link, while adding PAM4 signaling, FLIT encoding, and forward error correction.

There are still a few missing details about Mustang Peak, such as motherboard chipsets, cooler compatibility, power limits, and pricing. Based on current reporting, the next Threadripper series is expected around mid-to-late 2027.