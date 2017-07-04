George Jetson and his fun-loving family from the future may soon be returning to screens as a live-action TV series courtesy of Warner Bros.

According to a recent report from TVLine, The Jetsons will be a live-action sitcom remake of the classic Hanna-Barbera series that originally aired in the early 1960s.

Sources tell the publication that Family Guy producer and writer Gary Janetti will serve as an executive producer, as will Cast Away producer Jack Rapke and Back to the Future writer and director Robert Zemeckis. Jackie Levine has been brought on as co-executive producer.

It’s still early for the project as Janetti will begin shopping the show around to broadcast and cable networks in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to comment on the matter.

The original series, Hanna-Barbera’s space-age counterpart to The Flintstones, was set in the year 2062, or 100 years in the future from when it first aired. The new live-action show will adhere to the same template and thus, reportedly be set in the year 2118.

Jetsons: The Movie, an animated film based on the original series, was released in 1990.

Word broke in 2015 that Warner Bros. had hired Disney’s Matt Lieberman to write a script for an animated film based on The Jetsons. That effort is said to be led by Sausage Party director Conrad Vernon.