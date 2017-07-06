Phone maker HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand from the Finnish company, has announced an “exclusive” partnership with optical systems maker Zeiss that will see the pair develop cameras for upcoming Nokia handsets.

Nokia was in a partnership with Zeiss until it sold its smartphone division to Microsoft in 2013. The company had used Zeiss optics in several of its phones, such as the Nokia N95. Now, HMD wants to make an excellent camera system the focal point of its future Nokia-branded Android handsets.

"Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera; they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with Zeiss, we're delivering it - co-developed imaging excellence for all," said Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global.

Nokia’s new Android smartphones – the N3, N5, and N6 (which was one of our top picks from last year’s IFA event) – don’t come with Zeiss lenses. It seems the first Nokia handset to feature the system will be the flagship Nokia 8.

Back in March, rumors claimed it was unlikely that the Nokia 8 would use Carl Zeiss optics after Nokia said it is no longer using the imagining technology in its devices. But it appears that decision has now changed.

Nokia’s previous relationship with Zeiss produced handsets that were regarded as hugely innovative at the time. Whether this new partnership yields equally impressive results remains to be seen, but it could help the Nokia brand stand out in an increasingly crowded market.