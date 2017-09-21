The 2017 Tokyo Game Show isn’t open to the general public until this weekend, but yesterday was the first day that businesses, press, and those within the industry could attend. Like all expos, the place is packed with some amazing booths. And thanks to fewer people blocking the view, Kotaku managed to capture some of the more impressive displays.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter World is set to be one of the event’s biggest draws. As such, its huge, jungle-style booth looked like something from Jurassic Park and contained a full-sized replica of one of the game’s dragons. It will release on January 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and arrives on PC at a later date.

For those who don’t know, Resident Evil is known as Biohazard in Japan. The seventh entry in the main series was met with critical and player acclaim, despite the switch to a first-person view. There were booths at the Game Show for its next piece of DLC – Not a Hero — which sees the return of franchise regular Chris Redfield. It releases on the same day as Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, December 12. One booth includes a cool-looking shooting range where visitors can try out weapons from the game; not real ones, presumably.

Booths with themes based on the New Dynasty Warriors, Final Fantasy (notice the Moogle), Metal Gear Survive, and Kiwami 2 — a complete remake of Yakuza 2 — were photographed, alongside several others. There’s also what appears to be cabinet versions of the upcoming PS4-exclusive Gran Turismo Sport and the remake of mech action game Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, which comes with VR support.

All images courtesy of Kotaku