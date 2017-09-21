If you’re the owner of an iPhone or iPad, you might have just updated to the recently released iOS 11. Among its many new features is the redesigned Control Center, which lets you toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on and off... kind of.

While the toggles in the new Control Center, which is activated by swiping up on a device, let you activate the flashlight, adjust the brightness, and perform other functions, it seems switching off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from this screen doesn’t completely turn them off. It only disconnects the iPhone/iPad from any connected devices or networks.

Apple does explain the process in its own documentation. The company says both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to work after their toggles are moved to the off position so that you can use certain features, such as the file-transferring AirDrop, the Apple pencil and Watch, Handoff, Instant Hotspots, and Location Services.

If you do want to disable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi completely, you’ll need to do it in the Apple device’s settings menu, which deactivates them until 5 am the next morning. Using Airplane mode is another option. Turning the toggles 'off' in the Command Center will also see them become fully active again when it passes 5 am local time.

While Apple says using the Command Center toggles means consumers won’t accidentally disable features like the Apple Watch, it does raise some security questions and could pose problems for those trying to extend their device's battery life.