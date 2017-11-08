Postmates, known for delivering food from restaurants to customers, will take the next step and begin delivering groceries to your door with a service called Postmates Fresh.

The new service will charge $9.99 per month or $3.99 for deliveries on each order. Postmates claims the average delivery time will be 30 minutes and helped out by its network of locally sourced grocers. One of those grocers, Farmstead, only stocks about a thousand items at any given time.

“As someone who got into this business to make fresh ingredients more accessible to the masses… most of our products are perishable, with a short shelf life. But Postmates allows us to put our products into the hands of customers faster, while it’s still fresh,” says Farmstead co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran.

“For us, it’s less about adding more items for quantity sake… we’re all about adding new categories, like fresh pasta. Our customers know that if they’re looking for potato chips, we may only carry one kind of potato chip… but they’ll know it’s the best all-natural chip in the category. We’re working towards simplification.”

Postmates Fresh isn’t the only game in town when it comes to grocery delivery services. AmazonFresh and Instacart are also established names in online grocery shopping. AmazonFresh orders have to be made at least a day before the scheduled delivery while Instacart takes about an hour. Postmates is hoping that its 30-minute delivery promise will help distinguish it from the competition.

Along with the new grocery delivery service comes a redesigned app which shows scheduled deliveries and a new collections view. Scheduled deliveries allow you to set a time for a future delivery, even if the restaurant is closed.

It’s launching today in Manhattan, Los Angeles and San Francisco with “many more markets to come.” Postmates hasn’t given any time frame for rollouts in additional cities.