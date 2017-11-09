Remember back in August when a couple of online stores "accidentally" leaked the special Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition? The following week, Microsoft confirmed the release and said it was limited to pre-orders only. GameStop and Amazon immediately sold out of the "rare" box and pre-orders were even being listed on eBay for up to $2,500.

Well, apparently it was not as limited as we thought. Amazon now has a fresh shipment of the Project Scorpio emblazoned consoles. The units come in black only with the green logo appearing on the unit and the controller.

Other than the Project Scorpio branding, the special XboneX is exactly like its normal counterpart with a 1TB hard drive and a $500 price tag. If you are buying one anyway, you might as well get it with the logo, right?

