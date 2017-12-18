Amazon on Monday said its second annual Digital Day will take place on Friday, December 29. Digital Day is a single-day shopping event offering significant savings on thousands of digital goods. According to Amazon, shoppers will have access to more than 5,000 deals across eight categories including TV shows, movies, mobile games, e-books, apps and more.

Amazon revealed a handful of teaser deals including 60 percent off Wonder Woman on Amazon Video, a $10 store credit for subscribing to HBO NOW, 50 percent off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest, up to 33 percent off games like Sonic Forces, NBA 2K 18 and WWE 2K18, three free audiobooks when signing up for a trial of Audible and 25 percent off select PC software including Adobe Creative Cloud Photography and Rosetta Stone.

Amazon says Digital Day 2017 will offer 40 percent more deals than last year’s event. Some deals will be available starting as early as December 26 although Amazon says the best savings will be reserved for the big day on the 29th.

Aaron Rubenson, VP of the Amazon Appstore, said the customer response to the first Digital Day was incredibly positive, adding that they’re excited to help customers find great discounts again this year.

The sale is well-timed as it arrives just after the holidays when lots of people will be getting new mobile or streaming devices (many of which will probably come from Amazon).