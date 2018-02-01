Discord is teaming up with one of the world’s largest music streaming service providers. The popular chat platform for gamers on Thursday announced a new collaboration with Spotify that aims to create more ways for communities to come together around both games and music.

By linking your Spotify account with Discord, you’ll be able to share what you are listening to directly on your Discord profile. Furthermore, those with a Spotify Premium account can simultaneously listen to playlists or songs alongside other users within a server.

Discord CEO Jason Citron said spending time with friends around gaming has been the foundation on which Discord is built. Finding more ways for people to create those shared experiences is what makes this Spotify feature exciting, he added.

Mikael Ericsson, Product Director, Platform & Partner Experience at Spotify, echoed similar sentiments, calling the partnership the next natural step to highlight the importance of music as an integral part of the gaming experience.

Indeed, this isn’t Spotify’s first attempt at appealing to gamers. In mid-2016, the streaming platform launched a portal dedicated to video game music although as The Verge highlights, Spotify has done very little to diversify its stereotypical playlists since launch.

If you haven’t already done so, you can pick up the Discord and Spotify apps over in our downloads section.