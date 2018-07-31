In brief: It’s not even been a year since Mozilla launched a new icon for Firefox Quantum that was “less about fur and more about a being made of flame.” But the company is once again redesigning the Firefox brand, and this time it's asking members of the public for their opinions.

Mozilla is looking to design an entire family of icons that encompass not just the famous Firefox browser, but also its other products, “from easy screen-shotting and file sharing to innovative ways to access the internet using voice and virtual reality.” The company says the fox with the flaming tail “doesn’t offer enough design tools to represent this entire product family.”

Mozilla has come up with two “design system approaches.” Both feature a “master brand” image at the top that represents the entire Firefox brand, along with options for its three general-purpose browsers (Stable, Nightly, and Developer), singularly focused browsers such as Rocket and Reality, and icons for its new apps and services, though these may change.

The company stresses that it is not crowdsourcing its new designs or asking people to vote or come up with their own submissions. It is simply requesting feedback on the icons in their current state.

Mozilla will be using certain criteria to evaluate the two sets of designs, including whether they feel like Firefox and if they’re visually cohesive.

The icons aren’t final and will undergo refinement, or change entirely, before launch. After taking into account the user feedback, the final system will be rolled out in the next few months.

"With your input, we’ll have a final system that will make a Firefox product recognizable out in the world even if a fox is nowhere in sight," Mozilla said.

