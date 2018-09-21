The big picture: Razer's ever-expanding catalog now includes several products specifically targeting broadcasters and streamers, an emerging market that's continuing to gain momentum thanks to social platforms like YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Razer has announced a new headset designed specifically for broadcasters that demand a discreet setup.

The Razer Ifrit consists of a set of in-ear buds with an attached condenser microphone modeled after the street-style headphones that were popular in the 90s. This design reduces much of the bulk associated with traditional over-the-ear headphones and as Razer points out in its promotional video, eliminates headset hair.

The headset is compatible with both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 via 3.5mm jack or with your PC using the Razer USB Audio Enhancer, a USB-to-analogue converter that lets you connect two Razer Ifrit headsets to a single PC for dual streaming with two broadcasters at once.

Detailed specifications on the Razer Ifrit are as follows:

Earphones

Impedance: 32 ± 5% Ω

Type: Dynamic speaker

Diameter: 10 mm

Nominal/Max Input Power: 10 mW / 20 mW

SPL: 102 ± 3 dB at 1KHz, 1mW, IEC-318

Frequency Response: F0 ~ 20 KHz

Microphone

Type: 9.7mm, ECM unidirectional

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 100 ~ 10 KHz

Sensitivity: -41 ± 3 dB (9 mV/Pa) (at 1 KHz)

Max SPL: 110 dB

The Razer USB Sound Enhancer offers the following:

Microphone

Sample Rate: 44.1 KHz/48 KHz selectable via PC setting

Bit Rate: 16-bit

Frequency Response: 20 Hz to ~ 20kHz

Max SPL: 120 dB

The Razer Ifrit is available as of writing and can be yours for $99.99. The Razer USB Audio Enhancer can also be purchased separately (one is included with the Razer Ifrit) and will set you back $19.99.