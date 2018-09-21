Razer announces Razer Ifrit headset for broadcasters
The big picture: Razer's ever-expanding catalog now includes several products specifically targeting broadcasters and streamers, an emerging market that's continuing to gain momentum thanks to social platforms like YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.
Razer has announced a new headset designed specifically for broadcasters that demand a discreet setup.
The Razer Ifrit consists of a set of in-ear buds with an attached condenser microphone modeled after the street-style headphones that were popular in the 90s. This design reduces much of the bulk associated with traditional over-the-ear headphones and as Razer points out in its promotional video, eliminates headset hair.
The headset is compatible with both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 via 3.5mm jack or with your PC using the Razer USB Audio Enhancer, a USB-to-analogue converter that lets you connect two Razer Ifrit headsets to a single PC for dual streaming with two broadcasters at once.
Detailed specifications on the Razer Ifrit are as follows:
Earphones
- Impedance: 32 ± 5% Ω
- Type: Dynamic speaker
- Diameter: 10 mm
- Nominal/Max Input Power: 10 mW / 20 mW
- SPL: 102 ± 3 dB at 1KHz, 1mW, IEC-318
- Frequency Response: F0 ~ 20 KHz
Microphone
- Type: 9.7mm, ECM unidirectional
- Polar Pattern: Cardioid
- Frequency Response: 100 ~ 10 KHz
- Sensitivity: -41 ± 3 dB (9 mV/Pa) (at 1 KHz)
- Max SPL: 110 dB
The Razer USB Sound Enhancer offers the following:
Microphone
- Sample Rate: 44.1 KHz/48 KHz selectable via PC setting
- Bit Rate: 16-bit
- Frequency Response: 20 Hz to ~ 20kHz
- Max SPL: 120 dB
The Razer Ifrit is available as of writing and can be yours for $99.99. The Razer USB Audio Enhancer can also be purchased separately (one is included with the Razer Ifrit) and will set you back $19.99.