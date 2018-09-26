Despite Sony's recent show of open-mindedness regarding Fortnite cross-play, the company seems to have no intentions of allowing Fallout 76 to benefit from the same features.

Back in July, Bethesda's executive producer and game director Todd Howard said they'd love for Fallout 76 to support cross-play between PS4, PC, and Xbox consoles, but they couldn't. At the time, Howard said it was because "Sony [was] not as helpful as everyone would like."

Now, Bethesda's chief of marketing, Pete Hines, seems to have confirmed that cross-play won't exist at all, even between PC and Xbox players.

"Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons," Hines said on Twitter."I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on B.E.T.A. and Launch."

Howard's July statements that seemed to place the blame for Fallout 76's lack of crossplay, but Hines' words seem to paint a different picture - after all, even if Sony was being stubborn about cross-play, why couldn't Bethesda make the functionality available to Xbox and PC players?

With that said, it's possible Hines was indeed referring specifically to PS4 cross-play - we've reached out for clarification.

Regardless, if cross-play isn't a must-have for you, you can pre-order Fallout 76 right now for PC, Xbox One, or PS4 via Bethesda's website. If you do so, you'll get access to the game's early-access "B.E.T.A." in October. Fallout 76 will fully launch on November 14.