Something to look forward to: With a full slate of highly anticipated games including Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V on the horizon, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all about Just Cause 4. After watching the latest trailer, however, it's clear that this probably isn't a game you'll want to sleep on.

Square Enix on Wednesday published a story gameplay trailer for Just Cause 4 that provides a glimpse into the South American inspired Island of Solis where series protagonist Rico Rodriguez has traveled to uncover the truth behind the death of his father.

Solis is a breathtaking region that’s home to both powerful storms and tornadoes. It’s also run by the ruthless Black Hand militia, Rico’s primary foe in Just Cause 4. After forming an alliance with a rebellious dissident named Mira, Rico finds himself “leading an army as he fights, grapples and wingsuits his way through conspiracies and chaos.”

Like earlier iterations, Just Cause 4 is a massive sandbox that doesn’t attempt to steer players in any one direction.

“For accessibility, we never force players to do things our way," Game Director Francesco Antolini recently told Syfy Wire.

“You can complete the game from beginning to end without ever switching attachments. You don't want to spend time in the menus and going deep in the system because you are more interested in maybe exploding things. For other players, to make it interesting for those who want to be creative, it's built layer by layer. With the attachments, the mods, the possibility to modulate the force in which they act and how you control them makes up more than four million possibilities.”

Just Cause 4 is set to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.