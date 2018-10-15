In brief: If I were rich, I would love to have this custom-made NES console called the "Pyua." Unfortunately, even the rich cannot get their hand on it since it's creator Love Hultèn isn't selling it. The video below is likely the only way you will ever see it, unless he changes his mind and you can afford the commission.

Swedish artist Love Hultèn is known for his retro gaming machines. He has done artistic iterations of Pong, a Commodore PET, an Apple Macintosh, and others. Hultèn’s latest work is a gorgeous Nintendo Entertainment System called the Pyua.

The Pyua is a heavily modded NES. Cartridges insert vertically into the top of the console as if on display. Indeed, the machine includes a glass dome to cover the inserted cart. When you turn on the power, a spotlight illuminates the cartridge face to complete the displayed effect.

The console can handle both NES and Famicom cartridges. It uses an Nt mini PCB and is capable of upscaled 1080p output “without any degradation or input lag.” Input comes via two original NES controllers modded with an 8BitDo wireless kit.

Hultèn also created a nice carrying/storage case to go with the Pyua that holds 20 NES cartridges and the two controllers. The slots in the case are spring-loaded, so if you push in the cart or controller then release, it pops right out. It’s a pretty elegant effect.

While the off-white surface of the Pyua looks like the plastic casing on the original Famicom, the finish is actually made from ash wood. The cartridge case is also made from ash to match the console.

At this time the Pyua is a one-of-a-kind and is not for sale. However, Hultèn has been known to sell some of his works on commission. These pieces are made-to-order and are not cheap. For example, if you order his OriginX stand-up Pong console (it plays more than just pong), Hultèn will make you one for a mere €2,899 ($3,359 US).

If he ever does put the Pyua up for sale, you can expect similar pricing. Too steep for me, but I would gladly accept it as a gift.