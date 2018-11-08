In brief: With exclusive titles such as God of War, the PlayStation 4 continues to outsell the Xbox One. And for those with 4K TVs/monitors, the Pro version of Sony’s console is a popular choice—but it can be pretty loud. Now, the company has rolled out a new model, one that’s quieter than the PS4 Pros to have come before it.

Unless it’s a major update, companies tend not to make a big fuss about new console SKUs. As noted by Slash Gear, there’s already been one revision to the PS4 Pro’s launch model, and both reportedly suffer from “jet engine” fan noise.

With the latest revision of the Pro—the CUH-7200 version—the minimum noise level has been reduced from the original console’s 50 decibels to just 44 decibels. Even at its loudest point, the new machine will only hit 48 dB, which is still quieter than the previous PS4 Pro’s lowest noise output. However, it’s suspected that Sony has achieved this at the cost of thermal reduction, meaning this model may get a lot toastier than its predecessors.

There are no real visible differences between the CUH-7200 and previous versions. The only way to tell is to check the label or the back of the console, which now uses the same “figure 8” power plug as the PS4 Slim and Microsoft’s Xbox Ones.

For the moment, the quieter PS4 Pro is only available as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle pack. A less noisy PS4 Pro is another good reason to buy one of the systems and play RDR2, or you could just wait for the game to come to PC.

Image credit: Shutterstock