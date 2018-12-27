Highly anticipated: Black Mirror, the popular tech-based, sci-fi anthology series created by former PC game reviewer Charlie Brooker, has just dropped its latest trailer. The 90-minute special arrives tomorrow (Friday 28th December) but we still don’t know if the rumors of it being a choose-your-own-adventure-style experience are accurate.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is set in 1984 and tells the tale of "a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.” It stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (The Revenant) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).

While it’s not confirmed, there are a few hints that this will be the rumored choose-your-own-adventure, in which viewers will be able to decide what happens at certain points in the story using their remote. Netflix already has some of this “interactive content” on its service, including cartoons such as Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout.

Netflix refers to Bandersnatch as an “event” rather than a film. There's also text asking viewers to “change your mind” and “change your life,” and a character states: “Your fate has been dictated,” all of which suggests that it will be interactive, rather than a traditional linear movie.

While Bandersnatch was a character from Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, it was also the name of an unreleased 1984 video game that appeared on the cover of a gaming magazine from a previous Black Mirror episode.

WHHAAATTTT, Bandersnatch was referenced all the way back in Season 3 on the front cover of the gaming magazine in Playtest pic.twitter.com/LabQe7dX6v — Ebejeevezner Scrooge ⛄❄️ (@jeeveswilliams) November 26, 2018