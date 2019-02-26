Why it matters: Lenovo describes the ThinkVision M14 as the perfect travelers’ companion. Indeed, that’s a use case I hadn’t really even considered. If you work a lot on the go with colleagues or clients, the ThinkVision M14 could allow you to share your screen with them without having to physically turn your whole laptop around or rearrange seating.

I’m a sucker when it comes to screen real estate – the more, the merrier. It’s why I use a 40-inch 4K television as my desktop monitor and one of the reasons I prefer desktops over laptops. With Lenovo’s latest offering, however, you can get the best of both worlds – portability and real estate.

The ThinkVision M14 is a portable monitor meant to complement your laptop’s primary screen. It features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080), IPS display boasting 300 nits of brightness. The monitor measures 4.6mm thick and weighs just 1.3 pounds so it shouldn’t add much heft to your travel bag.

Lenovo isn't the only player in the portable screen game. The Lapscreen, showcased at CES last month, is available for $200. LG also showed off its 27-inch Neo Art portable display at CES last month although it's only a prototype right now.

Lenovo’s ThinkVision M14 launches in June 2019 for €229, or around $260.

Thumbnail courtesy Gil C via Shutterstock